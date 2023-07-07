Video: Regina Daniels brags as Ned Nwoko specially invites her to his newly allocated senate office

Regina Daniels, a mother of two who works in Nollywood, boasted that her husband, Ned Nwoko, personally invited her to the senate house.

In honor of her husband, Regina Daniels flaunted her arrival at the Senate house in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Regina Daniels expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to visit her husband’s newly assigned office space.

“I was invited to the senate house by my husband to see his newly allocated office space,” Regina Daniels wrote on Instagram.

Laila Charani expresses pride in her husband, Ned Nwoko as he resumes office

Meanwhile Senator and politician Ned Nwoko’s fifth wife, Laila Charani, has assured Delta state of his dedication to them.

GISTLOVER previously reported that the Delta State native had won the election to serve as the senator-elect for his district.

Following his victory, Ned Nwoko traveled to Abuja with his wife, Regina Daniels, to receive his certificate confirming his election as the senator-elect for Delta North.

As soon as the senator began working again, his wife, who supports his administration, posted a message on social media assuring the public of his dedication.

Laila expressed her hope that Ned would strengthen commercial and cultural ties with Morocco and other Arab nations.

Appreciating God for his blessings, she expressed pride that her husband would do well for Delta State and Nigeria at large.

“My husband has resumed work as a senator of this great country. I know he will do well for Delta State and Nigeria. I am particularly hopeful that he will engender closer business and cultural ties with Morocco and other Arab countries. We give thanks to Almighty God”.