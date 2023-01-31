ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Regina Daniels and hubby Ned hosts Actor Jnr Pope, Ugezu, in their N10bn castle; show them artefacts — VIDEO

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 335 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Regina Daniels, hosted a dinner party at their home for movie veterans Alex Usifo, Ugezu Ugezu, Junior Pope, and others.
  • Not only that, but the Nollywood stars, who were clearly taken aback by the breathtaking appearance of the resort, were also given a full tour of the castle’s artefacts and relics.

Ned Nwoko, the husband of Nigerian actress Regina Daniels, recently opened the doors to his luxury resort to some Nollywood celebrities.

The Billionaire’s Castle is a luxurious tourist resort on the Mount of Delta (also known as Idumuje-Ugboko).

The estimated N10 billion resort is known as the Delta State Jewel. 

It has an imposing, awe-inspiring, and mesmerising structure.

Recently, the businessman and his wife, Regina Daniels, hosted a dinner party at their home for movie veterans Alex Usifo, Ugezu Ugezu, Junior Pope, and others.

Regina Daniels was seen dishing food to her guest in a video shared by Junior Pope on Facebook, and Ned was also seen serving tea to the movie stars as they wine and dine.

Not only that, but the Nollywood stars, who were clearly taken aback by the breathtaking appearance of the resort, were also given a full tour of the castle’s artefacts and relics.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “Rest!” – Phyna tackles those pressurizing her over relationship with Groovy [Video]

12 mins ago

Video: Congratulatory messages pour in as Caroline Danjuma, Deyemi Okanlawon, Uche Elendu bag appointment with Actors Guild of Nigeria

1 hour ago

Video: How a personal issue affected me, broke me on my day of victory – Funke Akindele spills

2 hours ago

Video: Asake should’ve made Joha remix with me – Blackface claims, lambasts Olamide

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button