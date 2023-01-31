Video: Regina Daniels and hubby Ned hosts Actor Jnr Pope, Ugezu, in their N10bn castle; show them artefacts — VIDEO

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Regina Daniels, hosted a dinner party at their home for movie veterans Alex Usifo, Ugezu Ugezu, Junior Pope, and others.

Not only that, but the Nollywood stars, who were clearly taken aback by the breathtaking appearance of the resort, were also given a full tour of the castle’s artefacts and relics.

Ned Nwoko, the husband of Nigerian actress Regina Daniels, recently opened the doors to his luxury resort to some Nollywood celebrities.

The Billionaire’s Castle is a luxurious tourist resort on the Mount of Delta (also known as Idumuje-Ugboko).

The estimated N10 billion resort is known as the Delta State Jewel.

It has an imposing, awe-inspiring, and mesmerising structure.

Regina Daniels was seen dishing food to her guest in a video shared by Junior Pope on Facebook, and Ned was also seen serving tea to the movie stars as they wine and dine.

