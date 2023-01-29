ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Regina Daniel Husband, Ned Nwoko Reconciles With Estranged Wife, Laila Charani On Her Birthday

  • Ned Nwoko has taken to Instagram to celebrate his estranged Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, on her birthday
  • The politician, who has multiple wives, shared a photo of Laila and wrote: “My dear laila. As you know, I believe that we should celebrate life every day. As we wake up, we should be grateful to God for his mercies
Regina Daniel Husband, Ned Nwoko Reconciles With Estranged Wife, Laila Charani On Her Birthday

Billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko, is putting the past behind to celebrate his estranged wife, Laila Charani on her birthday today.

Taking to his Instagram page, the husband of actress Regina Daniels shared a stunning photo of his 5th wife as he penned a beautiful note to her.

Describing her as his dear, Ned Nwoko reveals that he believes one should celebrate life everyday. He added that as one wakes up, we should be grateful to God for his mercies.

Expressing gratitude for her life, Ned Nwoko revealed that he wishes his wife the best today and always.

Affirming his love for her, he welcomed her to her new age.

“My dear Laila. As you know, I believe that we should celebrate life every day. As we wake yo, we should be grateful to God for his mercies. I thank God for your life and wish you the very best today and always. On behalf of the family I say welcome to a new age. We love you”.

