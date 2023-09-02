Video: “Regardless Of the Spike in Divorce Rates, Marriage Is Still Beautiful” – Yul Edochie Pens Advice to Single Nigerians

Yul Edochie, popular Nigerian actor, reflects about the beauty of love while giving marital advice to single Nigerians wishing to marry.

Despite the rise in divorce rates, the polygamist resorted to Instagram to remind Nigerians of the beauty of marriage.

Yul Edochie, speaking about marriage, stated that a person can be in a relationship with another for a decade and their union will not last. While marriage between people who just met might last a lifetime.

He recommended that marriage should not be a do-or-die affair, and that the cause of the breakdown is not always revealed on social media.

Yul wrote;

“Marriage is a beautiful thing. Don’t let anybody discourage you.

If your dream is to get married, go ahead & achieve your dream. A few tips can help you have a long lasting marriage but there’s no laid down proven formular to it. You can marry someone you dated for 10yrs & the marriage won’t last.

You can marry someone you met yesterday and have a long lasting marriage.

And most times the main reason for a marriage crash is not revealed on social media.

Only the couple actually know exactly what went wrong.

Marriage is also not a do or die affair.

Try your best to make it work, if it doesn’t, it’s not the end of the world.

Wish yourselves well and move on.

Some journeys last forever.

While some journeys have to end for others to begin. Love & Peace always.”