ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Reality Tv Star Tacha Robbed in Paris

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read

“Tinubu is not the problem, let nobody deceive you” – BBNaija Tacha

Anita Natacha Akide, also known as Tacha, from Big Brother Naija, was robbed on Monday in Paris, France.

She revealed that the burglars stole items in a post on her Twitter page.

In a post shared on her Twitter page, she disclosed that the robbers made away with valuables.

Sharing a video of the incident, the reality star expressed her displeasure at being robbed, saying it was not fair to arrive in the country with three suitcases and only have one to herself.

She captioned the post, “Terrifying!! Paris the real ghetto. my laptop, money$, shoes, wigs, clothes all GONE. Paris is really GHETTO!! How do you steal luggages?? 2 Big Luggages!!!”

Gistlover understands that the reality star was robbed hours after disclosing reasons for not participating in the on-going ‘All-Stars’ reality show.

The reality star had replied to former colleague saying: “Dem no won pay money nau! Price went up.”

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Reactions as Actress, Peggy Ovire finally caught the thief who have been stealing from her

11 mins ago

Video: Promise fulfilled! Kekwaaru Mary receives $10k cash reward from Davido

32 mins ago

BBN: CeeC’s Response To Adekunle After He Asked Her Why She Makes Men Cry

34 mins ago

Fans of Yemi Alade reacts as she shares lovely photos

45 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button