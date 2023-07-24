Video: Reality Tv Star Tacha Robbed in Paris

Anita Natacha Akide, also known as Tacha, from Big Brother Naija, was robbed on Monday in Paris, France.

In a post shared on her Twitter page, she disclosed that the robbers made away with valuables.

Sharing a video of the incident, the reality star expressed her displeasure at being robbed, saying it was not fair to arrive in the country with three suitcases and only have one to herself.

She captioned the post, “Terrifying!! Paris the real ghetto. my laptop, money$, shoes, wigs, clothes all GONE. Paris is really GHETTO!! How do you steal luggages?? 2 Big Luggages!!!”

Gistlover understands that the reality star was robbed hours after disclosing reasons for not participating in the on-going ‘All-Stars’ reality show.

The reality star had replied to former colleague saying: “Dem no won pay money nau! Price went up.”