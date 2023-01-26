Video: “Real woman”- Portable showers praises on his first wife, following second wife’s affair with her male bestie

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Hailing her as a real woman and a queen, the father of four praised her for being a blessing to him and for respecting him.

The singer shared loved-up photos with his first wife and mother of two of his children

Popular singer, Portable is singing his first wife, Zainab’s praises following his second wife’s affair with her bestfriend.

Taking to his Instagram story, the singer shared loved-up photos with his first wife and mother of two of his children.

Hailing her as a real woman and a queen, the father of four praised her for being a blessing to him and for respecting him.

Describing Zainab as his tomorrow, Portable advised his fans to respect who respects them.

“Respect who respect you Zazuu Queen. My tomorrow. Real woman blessing wife from day one”.

Portable catches his second wife cheating on him, leaks her private chats with lover

Controversial street singer, Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a Portable has caught his second wife, Keji cheating on him.

The singer took to his Instagram page to put up a cryptic post about infidelity. In his post, Portable lamented over how a man puts his woman in his house and yet she was double dating, whilst planning their wedding.

Throwing a shade at the woman for living a fake life, Portable avowed that a single mother can not raise up a responsible child.

“MAN PUT YOU FOR HOUSE YOU STILL DEY PROMISE ANOTHER MAN. WAHALA WAHALA WAHALA YOU NEVER READY O SARE LOL MARRY… YOU DEY DOUBLE DATE AND YOU STILL DEY PLAY WEDDING. OUN PA PEPE IRO. I RESPECT WOMEN FEAR WHO NO DEY FEAR WOMEN. ASINGLE MOTHER CAN NOT RAISE UP A RESPONSIBLE CHILD ALAKADA FAKE LIFE”.

According to different ources and reports his second wife was having an affair.

According to words on the street, the ‘Zazoo’ crooner, who has been suspecting her, got hold of her phone and read her chats with her alleged lover.

In the chat, the mother of one professed her love for her partner as she confessed that she didn’t want to marry Portable nor wanted to keep his child, but a pastor kicked against it.