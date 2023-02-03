Video: “Real or bot?”- Fans react as Kizz Daniel hits 10 million followers on Instagram

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Buga crooner has no doubt grown greatly in the music industry and is also gradually gaining international recognition.

A number of netizens reacted to the music star’s great feat. Some of them noted that it was well deserved.

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, has now hit 10 million followers on his Instagram profile.

After the news of the music star’s social media feat made the rounds online, a number of netizens celebrated him.

Read some of their comments below:

_yocrazygf: “Vado the greatest”

_sincerelyj0el: “Congratulations Daniel ”

iam.realizzypee: “The great”

kellydahbaby: “Real Followers or Bot ”

_teefah_gram: “Congratulations Mr Vado “

dequezgram: “The guy na biggest, he’s craft no just get enough international audience nii❤️❤️ kixzz na good artist.”

bellqinisit_: “My baby is big”