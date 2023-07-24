Video: Reactions as Whitemoney Is Spotted Carrying ‘Ghana Must Go’ Bag on His Head

Whitemoney, a BBNaija All Stars housemate, sparked outrage online after he was seen carrying a ‘Ghana Must Go’ bag on his head as housemates moved their belongings into the home.

The winner of the ‘Shine-Ya-Eye’ season 6 BBNaija edition was among the ‘already-made’ housemates admitted into the house on Sunday, July 23rd to compete for the N120M grand prize.

However, while others gently dragged their suitcases into the inner room, Whitemoney followed with a ‘Ghana Must Go’ bag on his head.

Watch the video below:

The video triggered a lot of comments from netizens with some claiming he’s up for another strategy.

Sharing the video, an IG blogger identified as Truthicon wrote: “Whitemoney don start 🤣 baba carried Ghana must go on his head.”

oyinkansolarr wrote: “Lol strategy. So, person wey buy maybach no get money buy suit cases?”

realestatebabygirl wrote: “If he likes,he should carry everyone’s bag one by one for them,e no go work this time 😂”

pepper2kee wrote: “This guy sabi how to win Nigerians heart, sell poverty.”

bee_nwa wrote: “See how he is giving content ooo.,,, tomorrow you people will ask what we see in him”

debby_ghene wrote: “My guy, Guys, let’s just catch fun this time. No harsh comments pls.”

chalala_mua wrote: “he is already making you guys talk about him under how many hours, that guy ehhh.”

mhz_ijay wrote: “WhiteMoney is the type of guy that you want to hate but can never hate him”

vanessa_alabi1 wrote: “How can someone that has maybach being Ghana must go to the house.”

kellybabe76 wrote: “D guy don dey give us content.”

stylishbetty02 wrote: “He knows how to catch Nigerians…But I’m sure pple are wiser now,this strategy no go work!!!!”

eddy4yve wrote: “Laugh want finish me when i saw it, this guy”