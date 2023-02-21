Video: Reactions as Churchill’s wife Rosy Meurer hits ‘beer palor’ amid his feud with Tonto Dikeh – [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

However, an unbothered Rosy seemed uninterested in interfering or taking her husband’s side, and she sparked reactions with a new video.

Just recently the mother of one shared a clip of herself enjoying a wrap of suya with a bottle of beer.







Actress, Rosy Meurer recently appeared unbothered amid tell-all messy online fight between her husband, Olakunle Churchill and his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh.

Rosy, however, seemed uninterested in interfering or taking her husband’s side, and she sparked reactions with a new video.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, February 20, The mother of one shared a clip of herself enjoying a wrap of suya with a bottle of beer.

Captioning the video, Meurer revealed that she headed out to get suya as takeaway, but since the vendor’s place looked like a ‘beer palor’, she and the people she was with decided to play pretend.

Rosy wrote:

“So spontaneously yesterday we went to get Suya and at the mega plaza Suya place outdoor, looks like “beer palor” so we just said how bout we order beer and just cruise like we are in “beer palor” Suya that was meant to be takeaway we ate it there and football match was on but it was lovely.”

The clip generated mixed reactions on Rosy’s page.

While fans of the actress urged her to continue ‘peppering’ Tonto, other people reminded her that her turn to cry online like her husband’s ex will come.





