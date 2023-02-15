Video: “Queens don’t need Val to feel loved”- Omotola Motivates Women on Essence of Self-Love

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Omotola Jalade spoke to the ladies this Valentine’s season as she gave her pep talk on appreciating one’s self

The Nollywood goddess warned women against the ills of rushing into relationships that do not exhume the true qualities of love







Veteran actress Omotola Jalade came for the ladies this Valentine’s season as she reminded them of the importance of loving oneself.

The Nollywood superstar hinted at the need for queens to brew the love they desire from inside so that they do not settle for less.

Omotola highlighted why women should examine the love they receive from men so that they are not deceived by its look-alike.

“Roses are Red … Bold Queens too Are Red! Don’t be Carried Away … Love is a beautiful thing … when it doesn’t and won’t hurt! Be Alert and Guided. Queens don’t Need Valentine to feel Loved. You’re Loved Always! ❤️Tap for deets …❣️#valentine #happyvalentinesday.”

