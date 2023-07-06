Video: Queen Ola, Alaafin’s Estranged Wife Goes on a Date with Mystery Lover

Queen Ola, one of the estranged wives of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has sparked outrage on social media with images from a date with an unknown man.

The joyful mother of three posted the photographs to her Instagram page with the remark “out with my lover.”

Queen Ola stated she was on a date night, and the photographs she uploaded were of “his view,” which many mistook for her mystery partner.

In reaction, Papaya Ex took to her comment section to pray for her own timing. She wrote, “God when o.”

Drama as Queen Ola begs over her leaked alleged affair with MC Olumo

Drama has been trailing the reaction of one of the estranged wives of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Queen Badirat Ola’s alleged relationship with former NURTW boss, Musiliu Akinsanya MC Oluomo.

GISTLOVER has alleged that Queen Ola was having an affair with the MC Oluomo and some top shots in the state.

Although GISTLOVER is yet to leak Queen Ola’s alleged affair with MC Oluomo, the mother of three took to the comment section to plead to clarify herself.

In a deleted comment, Queen Ola reportedly begged for her side of the story to be heard because the relationship she shared with MC Oluomo is beyond the allegations.

She also cited one of the estranged wives of the king, Queen Dami, who came out to disclose how she was treated by the late Oyo monarch.

Queen Ola claimed she did not come online to solicit funds after her fallout with the king because she did not have the same boldness as her rival.

“If you don’t want to be biased, Dammy cried to u too and told u all the stories.. u did well, and people contributed for her.

I don’t have the boldness to do so I would have cried to you to do the same for me. Do u think taking care of 3 kids with family is easy even when I was still married to him?”