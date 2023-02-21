Video: Queen of all queens – Rosy Meurer throws subtle shade amidst her husband’s drama with Tonto Dikeh

In the midst of the brouhaha, Rosy Meurer has shared a video of herself eating egusi soup and Eba with a cheering caption.







Rosy Meurer, Nollywood actress and wife of Churchill Olakunle, has thrown jabs amidst her husband’s drama with ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh.

After Churchill shared the birthday message expressing his love for his son but it seems the message didn’t go well with the mother of the boy, Tonto, who dragged Churchill for posting King Andre only on his birthdays and also not being a responsible father.

