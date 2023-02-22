Video: Queen of Africow- James Brown channels ‘Beyoncé’ in birthday shoot [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

James who is celebrating his birthday today, February 21st has shared a video of him dressed in a metallic outfit worn by the Queen of music, Beyoncé

Ushering himself into his new age, James Brown declared it his golden era.







Popular crossdresser, James Brown is channeling his inner Beyonce in his birthday shoot.

The crossdresser also had Beyonce’s song, Break my Soul from Renaissance album, playing in the background.

“Welcome to the golden era. Happy birthday to the Queen of Africowwwwwwwwww”.

GISTLOVER recalls that James Brown recently revealed his New Year resolution.

The content creator via his Instagram page revealed that his aim for this year is to chill with Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Drake, Chris Brown, Wizkid, and more.

Reflecting on his pre-fame journey, James Brown shared a throwback video of the viral clip that launched him into fame. Recall that James Brown gained prominence after a video of him making grammatical blunder why trying to prove his innocence after being arrested made rounds.

Expressing gratitude to his fans, James Brown wrote,