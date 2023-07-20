Video: Queen Nwokoye shares adorable photos of her daughter, leaves many drooling

Queen Nwokoye leaves many drooling as she shares adorable photos of her daughter

Nollywood actress, Queen Nwokoye has left many of her fans gushing over her daughter’s beauty.

The actress uploaded sweet pictures of her little daughter after their Wednesday outing.

Queen captioned it, “Sunshine. anything from yesterday. We had a great time.

Taking to her comment section, the likes of Uche Elendu and Uche Ogbodo gushed over her.

According to Uche Elendu, “My well-behaved angel. Baby, I miss you.

Uche Ogbodo commented with several loved-up emoji.

Some fans wrote,

One Adaeze Onuigbo wrote, “My baby sister

One Ms Leemart wrote, “She’s so beautiful and her outfit is damn cute

One Favour Oma wrote, “What a Beaurrrry”.