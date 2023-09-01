Video: “Putting 100 Gays in One Cell, No Be Honeymoon Be That?” – Kevin Ikeduba Asks Police

Kevin Ikeduba, a veteran Nollywood actor, has spoken out about the arrest of suspected gays at a gay wedding in Delta State.

The news of police officers storming a homosexual bar made the rounds this week, eliciting several reactions from netizens and celebrities who weighed in on the issue.

Speaking of which, in a recent Instagram post, Ikeduba reasoned that the arrest and detention of 100 gays in one cell would be an amazing experience for them.

Instead, he imagined it would be a honeymoon for them.

In his words:

“Una arrest 100 gay, una put them for one cell, nor be honeymoon be that??? Warr”

See the post below:

In another report, Voluptuous Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday demonstrated her affection for her partner in a funny video that recently emerged online.

The video shared on Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s official Instagram page, captures a lighthearted interaction between the actress and her boyfriend, Xxsive.

In the video, her boyfriend is seen in the toilet when Nkechi Blessing attempts to engage him in conversation. Playfully, he accused her of intruding on his privacy.

As the video progresses, Nkechi Blessing starts to express her discomfort in the bathroom due to the strong odour emitted while her boyfriend uses the toilet.

Struggling to converse amidst the potent smell, Nkechi Blessing seizes the opportunity to address her female admirers. She advises them to be protective of their partners, humorously suggesting that the smell emanating from her boyfriend’s defecation could potentially carry diseases.

Despite the awkwardness, Nkechi Blessing’s affectionate demeanour remains evident. She reiterated that her willingness to endure the unpleasant environment, staying with her boyfriend in the bathroom, is a testament to her love for him.

The video concludes with Nkechi Blessing using an air freshener to alleviate the overwhelming odour, demonstrating her commitment to staying in the space.