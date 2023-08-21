Video: “Proud dad”- Cubana Chief Priest overjoyed as his son becomes a CEO at 6

Cubana Chief Priest, a Nigerian businessman and club owner, is a pleased parent as his son, Donald, becomes one of Nigeria’s youngest CEOs.

The 6-year-old has launched his own fast-food restaurant, which his mother will manage.

Cubana expressed joy in his kid as he shared the exciting news on his Instagram page, along with a video of the launch.

He congratulated him and mentioned how they did it again.

“My son Donald CEO at 6. Big congratulations, real homie. We did it again in @djkhaled voice. Another one. Donald’s 24hrs Fast Food by @_deangels Now Open”.

It isn’t surprising to see Cubana Chief Priest’s son launching his own business at 6. His son seems to be following in the footstep of Imade Adeleke, Jamil Balogun, Boluwatife Balogun, and many more, who have launched their business at a tender age.