Video: Prophetess Naomi Stirs Reaction At Recent Event With Dance Moves [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Olori Naomi was seen cheerfully ‘dancing away’ at the birthday celebration of prominent Nigerian clergywoman, Funke Felix-Adejumo.

The former Olori of Ife, Prophetess Seyi Naomi, has stirred a buzz after being spotted at a recent function.

The mother of one was seen cheerfully ‘dancing away’ at the birthday celebration of prominent Nigerian clergywoman, Funke Felix-Adejumo.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, the prophetess captioned it:

Just before today ends officially, let me say that yesterday January 28,we came out amongst other men and women of substance to celebrate an icon; a pacesetter, who has made a huge impact in the videyard of God.It’s a brand new season, mama.

Many of her followers praised her for finding happiness after leaving the palace.

“Really happy that you left the palace because egbe isu ko ni yan I was upset initially but seeing the set of wives in the palace now you made the best decision of leaving, impeccablelydia wrote.

“Oba of Ife married 10 women just to replace her”, dinmanatural wrote

pes_beddings wrote: ”She served Oba breakfast, he had to marry 10 to replace her, Oba was Pained!”