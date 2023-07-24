Video: Promise fulfilled! Kekwaaru Mary receives $10k cash reward from Davido

Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, an esteemed staff member at Eko Hotel and Suites in Nigeria, has received a $10,000 prize from Davido for her extraordinary act of honesty.

This huge reward came just days after Mary discovered and swiftly returned a missing $70,000 in Lagos to its rightful owner.

Despite several netizens’ reservations about returning such a large sum, especially given the status of the economy, Davido took it upon himself to find Mary and compensate her for her generous deeds.

In a tweet, he said, “Find her for me…..I donate $10,000.”

This compassionate act is in line with Davido’s previous gestures of generosity, such as his recent donation of 237 million naira to orphanages in Nigeria.

Thanks to the power of social media and Davido’s tweet, Mary was located within a day, and she gratefully received her well-deserved reward from the Nigerian artist.

