ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Promise fulfilled! Kekwaaru Mary receives $10k cash reward from Davido

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 32 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read

Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, an esteemed staff member at Eko Hotel and Suites in Nigeria, has received a $10,000 prize from Davido for her extraordinary act of honesty.

This huge reward came just days after Mary discovered and swiftly returned a missing $70,000 in Lagos to its rightful owner.

Despite several netizens’ reservations about returning such a large sum, especially given the status of the economy, Davido took it upon himself to find Mary and compensate her for her generous deeds.

In a tweet, he said, “Find her for me…..I donate $10,000.”

This compassionate act is in line with Davido’s previous gestures of generosity, such as his recent donation of 237 million naira to orphanages in Nigeria.

Thanks to the power of social media and Davido’s tweet, Mary was located within a day, and she gratefully received her well-deserved reward from the Nigerian artist.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 32 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Reactions as Actress, Peggy Ovire finally caught the thief who have been stealing from her

11 mins ago

BBN: CeeC’s Response To Adekunle After He Asked Her Why She Makes Men Cry

34 mins ago

Fans of Yemi Alade reacts as she shares lovely photos

45 mins ago

Reaction as Daddy Freeze Says: ‘If You Earn Less Than N100,000 A Month In This Economy, You Are Poor

58 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button