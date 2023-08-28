Video: Prince Nelson Picks Alex Unusual for Immunity from This Week’s Eviction

Prince Nelson, a Big Brother Naija housemate, has chosen his best friend Alex Unusual for immunity from this week’s eviction.

Big Brother allowed housemates seven minutes after the Head of House game ended to find all three black envelopes hidden throughout the house.

The concealed envelopes were discovered by three housemates: Prince Nelson, Venita, and Mercy Eke. During the revelations of the envelope, Mercy Eke’s envelope had no immunity, Venita’s envelope had a riddle, and Prince Nelosn’s envelope had immunity.

However, the instructions in Prince Nelson’s envelope stated that he may choose anyone for immunity except himself. This week, he chose his best friend Alex Unusual for immunity.