Video: “Prince Harry and Meghan only ‘taking time apart’, not breaking up” ― Source

According to an insider, there isn’t much trouble in paradise for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle because they are only ‘taking time apart’ and not breaking up.

According to reports, the couple is in financial trouble after their Spotify contract was terminated.

The couple’s $20 million contract with the company expired after Meghan’s podcast ‘Archetypes’ only had 12 episodes.

Both Spotify and Archewell Audio, Harry and Meghan’s production company, announced last month that they had mutually agreed to part ways.

According to a source, the Sussexes are “under tremendous financial pressure to fund their lavish California lifestyle, including their $14million (£10.7million) mansion and huge security costs” and are “taking time apart” to heal and rebuild their bond.

“They’re trying to figure out what hit them. Harry doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world,” before adding that Prince Harry is hoping to “find himself.”

However, the insider told Page Six that any speculation of a breakup is completely untrue.

They said: ““It’s not true, it’s literally made up.”

The pair are spending time apart as Harry focuses on his Netflix documentary in Africa, as it’s also where the Duke is said to feel “most like himself” as he considers it a “second home.”

The source added that Harry and Meghan’s financial pressure has “likely made life a living hell” for the couple, who married back in 2018 and share two children together.

They said: “That stress, coupled with their emotional issues, has likely made life a living hell. Taking time apart on different continents will hopefully help them find whatever they need to move on.”