Video: “Pregnant” Rosy Meurer clears the air on separation with Olakunle Churchill

The Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has spoken out about her apparent breakup with philanthropist billionaire Olakunle Churchill

Recall how a story from Gistlover claimed that Churchill’s infidelity and physical violence caused the couple to split up

The couple’s wellbeing was confirmed by a video released by Rosy Meurer. The touching moment when Churchill said goodbye to his wife and son at the airport was captured on tape.

Given the rumors that Rosy is expecting a child, it is not unlikely that the mother of one is about to give birth to their supposed child.

Rosy Meurer posted the video and a positive caption to her verified Instagram page.

“SUMMER VACAY VIBES.
See you in a bit baby.
Guess my next location.”

