Video: Pray For Turkey: Ex-Chelsea Star Christian Atsu Reportedly Trapped Under Rubble in Turkey Following Earthquake

Ghanaian international and former Chelsea and Newcastle player, Christian Atsu, is missing and believed to be trapped under the rubble of a building following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey.

The earthquake which struck Turkey and Syria overnight has claimed over 1,600 lives and injured thousands. Search and rescue efforts are underway to locate Christian Atsu, who currently plays for the Turkish club, Hatayspor.

According to reports, two of Atsu’s teammates and technical staff members have been rescued from the rubble, but the former Chelsea and Newcastle player is still unaccounted for.

Atsu, who recently scored a game-winning goal for his club Hatayspor, joined Chelsea in 2013 but did not play for the club as he was loaned out to several teams, including Everton and Newcastle. The 31-year-old remains missing.