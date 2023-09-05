ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Pray for me” – Eniola Badmus stirs reactions with cryptic post

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read

Eniola Badmus, a Nollywood actress, has sparked outrage among social media users after posting a cryptic message asking for prayers.

The actress took to Instagram to showcase a series of new photographs that left her followers speechless.

Badmus, who is recognized for her energetic performances and great acting abilities, radiated beauty and elegance in her gorgeous gown and matching red handbag.

She confidently posed for the camera with grace and flair, capturing the hearts of her adoring fans, followers, and colleagues.

The caption of the post, however, raised an eyebrow online as she humbly requested prayers from her admirers who hold her in high regard.

Messages such as “It is well with you,” “May you never know a better yesterday,” and “You’re blessed ma” reflected the overwhelming love and well wishes that Eniola Badmus has received.

See the post below:

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

‘As A Single Mother, It’s Either You Are A Responsible Mother Or A Slay Queen’ -Yetunde Bakare Says

36 mins ago

Nancy Isime Stuns As She shares New Lovely Photos Of Herself In Atlanta

49 mins ago

Video: “You can make 4 million per month” – Hilda Baci shares tips on how to make money as a chef

55 mins ago

“This One’s Are Totally Americans, What Is He Even Saying?”-Rudeboy

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button