Video: “Pray for me” – Eniola Badmus stirs reactions with cryptic post

Eniola Badmus, a Nollywood actress, has sparked outrage among social media users after posting a cryptic message asking for prayers.

The actress took to Instagram to showcase a series of new photographs that left her followers speechless.

Badmus, who is recognized for her energetic performances and great acting abilities, radiated beauty and elegance in her gorgeous gown and matching red handbag.

She confidently posed for the camera with grace and flair, capturing the hearts of her adoring fans, followers, and colleagues.

The caption of the post, however, raised an eyebrow online as she humbly requested prayers from her admirers who hold her in high regard.

Messages such as “It is well with you,” “May you never know a better yesterday,” and “You’re blessed ma” reflected the overwhelming love and well wishes that Eniola Badmus has received.

See the post below: