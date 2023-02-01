Video: Pray against poverty o– Sabinus says as he enjoys himself

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sabinus made the call via Twitter while sharing photos of him treating himself to a nice English breakfast.

Nigerian comedian and skit-maker, Oga Sabinus has taken to social media to urge fans to pray against poverty.

The content creator made the call via Twitter while sharing photos of him treating himself to a nice English breakfast.

Sabinus, who won an award at the AMVCA 2022 hit the limelight three years ago and has been on a steady rise since.

Taking to his Twitter account, the content creator wrote;

“Please let’s pray against poverty o”

Korra Obidi’s ex-husband, Justin Dean, set to sue her over her newly released tell-all book

Justin Dean, ex-husband of dancer, Korra Obidi is set to sue her over her newly released tell-all book.

The professional dancer had released an autobiography, Korra is Live, where she talked the abuse and belittling she suffered from her estranged husband.

The book which is already a top seller on Amazon, tells her side of the story on her divorce, as well as covers her professional life.

Announcing the launch of the book on her Instagram page, Korra wrote,

“NEW BOOK, #KORRAISLIVE. NOW AN AMAZON BEST SELLER💃🏽 MY OWN SIDE OF THE STORY. KORRA OBIDI FROM LAGOS TO CHINA, TO THE USA AND TO DIVORCE. THERE ARE 2 SIDES TO EVERY GIST. KORRAISLIVE #KORRAVERSE”.

Reacting to it, Justin in a video uploaded on social media, revealed his plans to file a lawsuit against her.

The doctor and sports therapist stated that he wasn’t going to read the book, but would press charges on her.

He went on to solicit supports from his fans to subscribe to his channel.