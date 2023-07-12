Video: Portable Speaks After Surviving Ghastly Car Accident with His Brand-New G-Wagon [Video]

Portable, controversial Nigerian artist, has survived a horrific car accident in which he crashed his brand-new G-Wagon.

According to reports online, Portable crashed his brand-new G-Wagon Brabus earlier today at Osapa London. The car was heavily damaged, according to photos that circulated on the internet. The front end of the G-Wagon was completely wrecked.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Portable narrated how the accident happened.

He admitted that he crashed his automobile while driving in the rain. He is convinced, though, that his music will earn him enough money to buy ten times the car and even a private plane.