Video: “Portable should refund the money paid to him for NBA concert or I will file a lawsuit” – Lawyer slams singer over his unusual performance

A lawyer has threatened Portable with a lawsuit if he does not refund the money paid to him for the NBA concert where he did an unusual performance.

Recall when that zazoo crooner made waves for mounting a pole during a performance at an NBA concert called ‘Unbarred’

On X, a lawyer identified as @Bolanlecole has chastised the musician for his poor performance and has threatened to sue him if he does not restore the money that was paid to him.

He wrote;

“Portable should refund the money paid him to perform at the unbarred.

Take notice that if Portable does not comply within 14days, I will be proceeding to court to file law suit against him.”