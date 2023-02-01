Video: “Portable send the song make we shoot” – TG Omori finally bows to pressure

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After several online harassments, TG Omori finally asked Portable to send his song to him

We earlier reported that Portable created a scene on social media after he was billed $5,0000 by Omori to shoot.

TG Omori has finally succumbed to pressure after getting called out severally by street artist, Portable over a music video shoot.

We earlier reported that Portable created a scene on social media after he was billed $5,0000 by Omori to shoot.

Boy director replied, indicating that Portbale was well aware of his actions. He implied that the singer was only trying to use a strategy earlier employed by Blaqbonez.

Nonethelss, Portable did not fail to keep calling out TG Omori, he shared a couple of videos on his official social media page to this effect.

After several online harassments, TG Omori finally asked Portable to send his song to him. He, however, noted that he was not mad at Portable and that he completely understood his plight.