Video: “Portable send the song make we shoot” – TG Omori finally bows to pressure

This article describes something that took place only a few minutes ago.

  • After several online harassments, TG Omori finally asked Portable to send his song to him
  • We earlier reported that Portable created a scene on social media after he was billed $5,0000 by Omori to shoot.
"You all begged me to do Zazu video": Portable lampoons TG Omori again Controversial singer Portable has taken to social media to call out music video director, TG Omori, over a recent comment he made. Portable said it came to his attention that Omori claimed he shot the music video for his viral hit song, Zazu Zeh, all for free. The singer, however, clamped down on Omori while maintaining that people had to kneel and beg him to be a part of the music video. He went on to accuse Omori of only being a part of the movement because he saw the huge potential of the record. "No be beg una beg me before I shoot Zazu video, with begging…Una dey kneel. You director, wetin make you shoot the video? No be because say the song na best song of the year? So you sef won collect best video director of the year," he said. In a different clip, the singer lampooned Omori over his expensive rates, adding that the director only wants to “rip” him. Portable didn’t hesitate to throw shades at Asake while dismissing the singer's slate of music videos shot by Omori. Some reactions culled below: anifowosedrey001 said: "Na ungrateful talk be this bruh." iam_marvell___ said: "This portable na Werey o Him way copy Asake organize con change am to azaman nko?" mp3arewadotcom said: "TG Omori too Dey lie, I forget how much e b talk sey e collect for zazu video on top Twitter that time nose don talk sey na free." lifofwayne said: "This is the reason it’s hard for Nigerian to help another Nigerian. TG video was part of the tool that bring you to limelight." m.a.i.n.b.o.s.s said: "Speaking the rubbish, person shoot free video, you Dey talk say he go collect director of the year, video wey no even Dey for any award video of the Year category, na pure jargon be this, you and those that rip you, Shey una pay?"

TG Omori has finally succumbed to pressure after getting called out severally by street artist, Portable over a music video shoot.



Boy director replied, indicating that Portbale was well aware of his actions. He implied that the singer was only trying to use a strategy earlier employed by Blaqbonez.

Nonethelss, Portable did not fail to keep calling out TG Omori, he shared a couple of videos on his official social media page to this effect.

After several online harassments, TG Omori finally asked Portable to send his song to him. He, however, noted that he was not mad at Portable and that he completely understood his plight.

“Portable send your new song make we shoot. Just like everybody I love portable and I’m not mad at him, if I was him I’ll feel the same way knowing i might never have a video better than zazoo. E reach to call the director out 7times everyday.

I know it’s entertaining and all but let’s just stop the trend already. the noise is disturbing my edits. Peace and salam.”





