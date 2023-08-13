Video: Portable Resumes Dragging Seyi Vibez, Calls Him Monkey [Video]

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola also known as Portable apparently still disliked Seyi Vibez, going by his latest attack online.

Portable called the fast-rising Afrobeat singer a monkey in a freestyle video he posted on his Instagram page.

The Zazuu singer, who was singing in Yoruba, mocked Seyi Vibez for supposedly doing insufficient promotion for his songs.

This follows a string of threats and insults made at the ‘Chance’ singer a few weeks ago, in which he threatened to pull his teeth.

Watch video below:

Portable had threatened to mercilessly beat up the Afro-fuji sensation whose real name is Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, following a shade thrown at him during his concert.

Seyi had returned to his hometown of Ikorodu to thrill fans with a headline concert. While performing, the Bullion Van crooner decided to throw jabs at colleagues Zinoleesky and Portable.

He first attacked Zinolessky, by recounting how he said his song would never reach number 1. He bragged in front of his crowd about doing the very thing his colleague said he couldn’t do. Seyi then alleged that the Marlian Music signee was trying to copy his Fuji style after he (Seyi) did it and it worked.

In the same vein, he taunted the Zazuu star, who released a diss track against him and claimed Portable is not educated but continues to force his English.

Reacting, Portable shared a video on his Instagram page, where he vowed to break the teeth of Seyi Vibez, known for wearing grillz.