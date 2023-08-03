Video: Portable Overjoyed as Terry G Visits His Music Studio, Restaurant in Ogun

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable hints on an upcoming music project with his senior colleague Gabriel Oche Amanyi aka Terry G.

Portable shared videos of himself and Terry G having a good time in his newly furnished studio in Ogun state on his official Instagram page.

In the video, the two looked to enjoy each other’s company, forming a bond equal to that of brothers.

Captioning the video, Portable wrote;

“Akoi Grace @iamterryg Carry us Trabaye Set Awon OGBAFIA Kinimah Fajah.”

Watch videos below;

In other news, Portable made a mouthwatering marriage proposal to Papaya Ex as he promises to give her 30% of his entire wealth if she agrees to become his 6th wife.

He expressed awe at how beautiful she is and proclaimed that she’s not just a ‘fish’ but a ‘fishes’.

He asked her to be his 6th wife and pledged to give her 30% of all his entire wealth and properties if and only if she agrees to his marriage proposal.

Portable drove his point home by noting that if she doesn’t marry a rich man, she offends herself.