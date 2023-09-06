Video: Portable melts hearts, goes to a filling station and pays everyone’s fuel money

Portable, a Nigerian singer, has once again captured the attention of the internet, but this time for a wonderful reason, as he was seen at a filling station generously paying for people’s fuel, bringing joy to many.

Portable has been a hot topic of conversation on the Nigerian internet.

He just celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife on the streets of Lagos.

Prior to that, his multi-million naira Brabus B Jeep was involved in an accident.

Portable, who is known for his questionable antics, has reportedly paid the petrol charges of every individual at a fuel station in Lagos, Nigeria.

Many grateful people who were moved by Portable’s deed flocked to the post’s comment section to express their appreciation.

See some reactions below:

@abazwhyllzz: “This is exactly why most artists don’t like this guy, He’s real asf. Portable for president 2026 soon.”

@toyor_pr: “We can see the good work Portable is doing. Portable’s govt is better than Tinubu’s.”

@newsplug9ja: “How does he want to pay? Pay to the filling station and everyone will Be buying a specific amount of fuel? Or stand there and be paying for everyone one by one.”

@PabloHoggs: “I feel he’s a generous person, but his razz attitude and controversial person won’t let people see.”

@Ishow_leck: “His free lifestyle and showing love on the street is just so beautiful.”

@black_izeek: “No one get street credibility like this guy. Portable is him.”

