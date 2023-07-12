ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Portable buys new car for his artiste, Young Duu, shade his ex-signee, Manny Monnie

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 324 Less than a minute

Portable, a Nigerian street singer, has slammed his ex-signee, Manny Monnie, as he purchases a brand new car for his new artiste, Young Duu.

Portable posted a video of himself giving his signee the new whip on his Instagram page.

Many people who saw the caption that accompanied the video thought it was a dig at his former signee, Manny Monnie.

According to Portable, only a composed and obedient worker would have his boss’s love.

“Congratulations to you @official_young_duu Zeh nation person way calm and loyal go enjoy”.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 324 Less than a minute
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Nosa Rex, Chioma Nwaoha, Others React As Mike Godson Marks Son’s 1st Birthday

1 min ago

BBN’s Pere, Others React As C-Cee Shares Adorable Photos Of Herself

14 mins ago

Destiny Etiko Flaunts Her Beauty In New Photos

27 mins ago

I Lived With Charly Boy The First Time I Moved Back To Nigeria – Uriel Oputa

40 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button