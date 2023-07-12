Video: Portable buys new car for his artiste, Young Duu, shade his ex-signee, Manny Monnie

Portable, a Nigerian street singer, has slammed his ex-signee, Manny Monnie, as he purchases a brand new car for his new artiste, Young Duu.

Portable posted a video of himself giving his signee the new whip on his Instagram page.

Many people who saw the caption that accompanied the video thought it was a dig at his former signee, Manny Monnie.

According to Portable, only a composed and obedient worker would have his boss’s love.

“Congratulations to you @official_young_duu Zeh nation person way calm and loyal go enjoy”.