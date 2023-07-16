Video: Portable Arrest His Mechanic for Invasion of Privacy [Video]

Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, a Nigerian street musician, has arrested his mechanic for recording and posting pictures of his destroyed G-Wagon without his consent.

Portable crashed his new G-Wagon, according to Gistlover, earlier this week.

In a video that went viral on the internet, his mechanic was seen encouraging the musician to sell his automobile.

While filming the wrecked car, the mechanic told the controversial singer to sell the car as scrap because of the level of damage done to it.

Portable arrested the mechanic for invasion of privacy following the viral video.

The mechanic was caught on tape in what looked to be a police station, where he was informed that his actions were slanderous to the musician.

The mechanic was told to apologize to the singer publicly, which he did.

In his apology, the mechanic claimed that he didn’t know the car belonged to the singer.

He apologized to him for the inconvenience the video had caused him.

“A car was brought to my company for a repair and I gave my honest opinion based on what I saw. It has come to my knowledge that the car belongs to Zazuu, which is Portable.

Another thing is that I have been seeing videos flying around that was taken without my consent. I am using that opportunity to say, Zazuu we are sorry for any inconvenience the video has caused you”.