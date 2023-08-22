ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Portable and his wife uniquely celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary

Portable, a Nigerian artist, celebrates his one-year wedding anniversary with his gorgeous wife.

The Nigerian artist was seen holding his wife’s hand as they strolled down an undisclosed road or street in a recently uploaded video.

This lovely moment, captured in a video, has created quite a stir on the internet, with many people going to the post’s comment area to voice their thoughts.

@KingMachooo: “Man is living his life and his success is his success, for him this is how he like it.”

@baddest_cash: “One year anniversary come be like Traditional wedding.”

@KunleOyadeyi: “Apart from being a singer, Portable is a content creator. He serves it hot like no other.”

@ifunanyagod22: “I swear nah portable sabi this Naija social media pass.”

@Ayomiepat_: “Portable na truly idamu adugbo.”

@Therealqb4: “Nah isese them use celebrate am. Amuludun ati iyawo re.”

@tobiiiolu: “Congratulations to them, he’s a successful man.”

