Video: Popular Pastor, Odumeje Visits Ned Nwoko’s Wives Regina Daniels And Laila Charani

Odumeje, has created a stir online after paying a visit to Ned Nwoko’s wives, Regina Daniels and Laila Charani.

The visit, which included Regina’s mother, was filled with shouts and yells from the preacher, who couldn’t stop praising himself.

Pastor Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje, was spotted partying at Regina’s house, lively gathering of family members.

Odumeje openly displayed his theatrical talent while mesmerizing and entertaining Regina, her co-wife Laila, her mother Rita, and other guests at the residence.

Also, during the visit, the Indabosky Pastor was followed by an individual who eloquently extolled his virtues in the melodious language of Igbo, and the preacher was likewise seen raining a lavish downpour of money on Regina Daniels’ mum.

The clergyman appeared to amuse Regina’s Moroccan co-wife, Laila so much that she was all smiles as she made a video of Odumeje displaying himself in their home.

The funny clip prompted an array of captivating responses from online users, who expressed their thoughts on Odumeje’s visit.

Others were however excited to see Regina Daniels and Laila together again following the divorce saga with Ned Nwoko.

Watch the video below: