Video: Popular Nigerian Rapper CDQ Involves in Ghastly Motor Accident
Popular Nigerian rapper, Sodiq Abubakr Yusuf, known within his showbiz as CDQ Olowo, is currently battling for his life at a hospital.
The 38-year-old artist involved in a fatal motor accident as reported today, August 15th 2023.
A video, making the round, captured the moment CDQ’s car abandoned the road and accidently hit a wall in a yet-to-be identified location.
Reacting to CDQ’s accident;
kikibakare said, “He would survive this in Jesus name🙏”.
mrlilgaga said, “He will win the fight against death and come out victorious ❤️”.
In a follow-up video, CDQ looked lifeless as he was rushed to hospital and a radiologist placed him under X-ray scan.
xo_kingwest said, “Quick healing in Jesus name”.
mykel_smyth said, “Thank God he’s alive. Another day for the devil to fail🙌”.
siloraanky said, “Speed recovery ooo❤️❤️❤️we nor wan hear vanity upon vanity oo people get mouth well well ❤️❤️”.
go_harrd47 said, “Omg Quick recovery ❤️🩹🙏🏿”.
zilanzi_ said, “We no go hear or see bad news IJN say amen 🙏🏽 😢😢”.
amy_policarpio said, “Nothing will happen to him in Jesus name Amen”.
viks_vico said, “I hope he recovers quickly 🙏🙏🙏”.
Watch The Video Below: