Video: Popular Nigerian Rapper CDQ Involves in Ghastly Motor Accident

Popular Nigerian rapper, Sodiq Abubakr Yusuf, known within his showbiz as CDQ Olowo, is currently battling for his life at a hospital.

The 38-year-old artist involved in a fatal motor accident as reported today, August 15th 2023.

A video, making the round, captured the moment CDQ’s car abandoned the road and accidently hit a wall in a yet-to-be identified location.

Reacting to CDQ’s accident;

kikibakare said, “He would survive this in Jesus name🙏”.

mrlilgaga said, “He will win the fight against death and come out victorious ❤️”.

In a follow-up video, CDQ looked lifeless as he was rushed to hospital and a radiologist placed him under X-ray scan.

xo_kingwest said, “Quick healing in Jesus name”.

mykel_smyth said, “Thank God he’s alive. Another day for the devil to fail🙌”.

siloraanky said, “Speed recovery ooo❤️❤️❤️we nor wan hear vanity upon vanity oo people get mouth well well ❤️❤️”.

go_harrd47 said, “Omg Quick recovery ❤️‍🩹🙏🏿”.

zilanzi_ said, “We no go hear or see bad news IJN say amen 🙏🏽 😢😢”.

amy_policarpio said, “Nothing will happen to him in Jesus name Amen”.

viks_vico said, “I hope he recovers quickly 🙏🙏🙏”.

Watch The Video Below: