Video: Popular Nigerian Comedian Kenny Blaq Ties the Knot with Lover

While many Nigerian celebrities choose extravagant, headline-grabbing weddings, including opulent destination celebrations, the renowned Nigerian comedian, Otolorin Kehinde Peter, also known as Kenny Blaq, chose a more understated approach, revealing his newly-wed partner, Stephanie, with an aura of understated sophistication.

The comic master graced the platform with a captivating photo of himself dressed in a stylish white suit with striking black stripes and sleek black trousers. He clutched his loving wife’s soft fingers, their eyes locked in an enticing look of affection.

His stunning wife, magnificent in a wedding gown, held a bouquet of exquisite flowers, her brilliant grin capturing the camera’s eye.

In his caption, Kenny Blaq thoughtfully extended his gratitude by tagging each and every individual who played a pivotal role in crafting the splendid tapestry of his wedding’s resounding success.

This is coming few months after the comedian made the headlines with his recent act at a hotel he visited with a friend on the day for the Inauguration of President Bola Tinubu.

He wanted to lodge in the hotel but when he walked into the reception, he saw that a photo of the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari was still hung on the wall.

Tinubu was sworn-in on Monday, 29th of May as president of Nigeria.

Kenny wondered why the hotel still had a photo frame of Buhari instead of Tinubu and changed his mind about booking a room there.