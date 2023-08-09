Video: Popular Lagos pastor explains the mystery behind D’banj’s N2million cash gift to a woman

Pastor Genesis, a well-known Lagos cleric, has shed light on the riddle surrounding the N2 million cash present musician D’banj gave an elderly woman.

Dbanj made news last week when he gave a market vendor 2 million naira in exchange for her description of what she would do with the $1 jackpot.

An elderly guy visited a market in the southwest to interview market women about what they would do if they were lucky enough to win a $1 lottery jackpot.

The replies given by the women who were unaware of the dollar’s equivalent in naira were ludicrous.

One woman in particular said she planned to utilize the $1 to finish her building, take care of her kids, and expand her business.

The woman’s response caught the attention of D’banj who made known his interest to reach out to her.

Keeping to his words, the woman was found and the singer blessed her with N2 million in his house.

Analyzing the video, the pastor emphasizes the act of kindness. He noted how the woman got double for asking for one.

“Let me tell you the mystery of $1. One person went to the market and met one woman among many women. The person asked that woman what she would do with $1 and she said what she would do with it. Through that, she met D’banj and gave her one million for her business and another one million to take care of her kids. Because she mentioned one, he gave her double for her trouble”.