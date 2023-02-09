Video: “Politics no be Big Brother” – Mr Jollof tackles Cubana Chief Priest over Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As Peter Okoye and Seun Kuti battle it out over Peter Obi, Mr Jollof and Cubana Chief Priest also did the same on a lighter note.*

Undoubtedly, the upcoming presidential election has divided Nigerians into different camps as they project their preferred candidates.

It all ensued after Mr Jollof took to his Instagram page to make Nigerians see reasons Peter Obi can’t emerge winner. According to Mr Jollof, politics is a game of numbers and Peter Obi cannot comfortably win in 10 states.

He added that voting Peter Obi will only jeopardize PDP’s chance and give APC room to extend its rule. Mr Jollof maintained that the goal is to eject APC.

Captioning the video, he wrote:

“Politics is a game of numbers, don’t alter PDP votes. The target is to remove APC!!! Suffer too much.”

Commenting, Cubana Chief Priest who is a supporter of Peter Obi wrote: “Jellof we go shock you.”

Firing back, Mr Jollof intimated to him that politics isn’t Big Brother Naija reality show.

He wrote: “Politics no be Big Brother.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cn6n4ZEIXgr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link