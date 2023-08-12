ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Police is our friend”-Portable declares love for Nigerian police, months after been arrested

Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, an award-winning street singer, has expressed his love for Nigerian police.

He professed his affection for police officers on his Instagram feed, where he shared a video of them visiting his bar in Sango.

He described himself as a liability to the Federal Government and declared the Nigerian police to be a friend and brother to residents.

He encouraged his fans and followers to love, respect, and quit causing them difficulties.

“Federal Government Liability. God sent Omo Ijoba IKA OF AFRICA. Wahala Musician The New Born Fela.
Police is our friend.
Police is our brother sow them love don’t bring only problems. Respect them police is our father.
God bless Naija Police”.

