Video: Podcast Saga: “You no get sense and you still go carry mic” – Peruzzi shades Caramel Plugg

Famous singer, Peruzzi throws heavy shade at skit maker Caramel Plugg and her co-hosts over their controversial podcast.

Recall that in a recent podcast show, “Rants, Bants, Confessions”, Caramel Plugg had said that women have men in their lives who play different roles.

According to her, some men take care of their needs for money, some for attention, while others satisfy them in bed.

This sparked reactions from some celebrities who outrightly lambasted the comedienne for their comments.

Peruzzi also took to his Twitter page to react to the drama. According to him, not everyone in this life is destined to have sense.

However, why anyone who knows he or she doesn’t posses sense would still be bold enough to carry a microphone is beyond him.