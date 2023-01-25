Video: Poco Lee shares fun moments with Davido, Peruzzi, B-Red and others at a club – [video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The clip also showed Poco Lee hyping Davido who sprayed bills of cash at random while laughing.

Undoubtedly, seeing Davido in such a bright mood leaves fans joyous as it goes a long way to show how much he’s recovering from the tragedy of child loss.

Popular dancer, Iweh Pascal Odinaka, better known as Poco Lee recently shared a video of himself, Davido, Peruzzi, and B-Red having some good times together.

The dancer shared the clip on his Snapchat handle which showed Davido, Peruzzi, and B-Red singing and dancing to a song that was being played.

The clip also showed Poco Lee hyping Davido who sprayed bills of cash at random while laughing.

Undoubtedly, seeing Davido in such a bright mood leaves fans joyous as it goes a long way to show how much he’s recovering from the tragedy of child loss.

Poco Lee Shows Off Foodstuffs His Mum Sent to Him

Popular dancer, Poco Lee has stirred reactions after he shared a video of him showing off different foodstuff his mother sent to him.

The dancer who expressed his excitement gushed about his mum as he added that she was treating him like someone who was still going to school.

Poco Lee showed off fruits, noodles, garri, and beverages, among other foodstuffs his mum sent.

The dancer could be heard in the video saying: