Video: Pls do fufu for my daddy o- Toyin Abraham tells Iyabo Ojo as she appreciates her man, Paulo Okoye

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi is singing the praises of Iyabo Ojo’s lover, Paulo Okoye.

Taking to her Instagram, Toyin appreciated Paulo Okoye for rendering help to her, though, she didn’t state what he did for her .

Describing him as a good man, she begged Iyabo Ojo to make fufu for him.

“Thank you so much my daddy and my aunty’s husband. You are a good man. Aunty Iyabo pls do fufu for my daddy o. Love u both”.

Iyabo Ojo and Paul Okoye’s wedding takes actress Yvonne Jegede by surprise

Actress Yvonne Jegede has released a show to express how surprised she has been since she woke to the News of Iyabo Ojo and Paul Okoye’s wedding.

This is coming after, gistlover reported that Iyabo Ojo went public with her man.

To celebrate her 45th birthday, Iyabo Ojo went Instagram official with her boo, Paul Okoye. The actress confirmed the reports that she is dating businessman, Paul Okoye.

Reacting, Yvonne Jegede released a video moments ago.

“Happy birthdayyyyyyyyy. I wish you all the best this year and beyond. I’m so happy this morning. Damnnnnn. @iyaboojofespris and @pauloo2104 Happiest birthday my darling sis, may all your heart desires never be far from you” she captioned the video.

In the video, Yvonne Jegede expressed how much she loved Iyabo Ojo and Paul Okoye.