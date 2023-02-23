Video: Please vote Peter Obi – Angel Smith advises slay queens, states reason

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The 2023 general elections are fast approaching and many Nigerians have pledged their votes for one presidential candidate or another.

Pledging her support for Peter Obi, Angel Smith urged Slay queens to vote for him come Saturday

According to her, it will be advisable for all slay queens in Nigeria to vote for Peter Obi.







Big Brother Naija reality star Angel Smith has advised slay queens in Nigerians to vote for Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.

One of the public figures who have also come out to pledge her support for a presidential candidate is the reality star, Angel Smith. According to her, it will be advisable for all slay queens in Nigeria to vote for Peter Obi.

Angel is of the opinion that prices of goods and services have escalated hence the need to vote Peter Obi into power. She took to her Twitter page to advise slay queens by tweting;

“Bad bitches please vote for Obi, one Nigerian vendor is selling pretty little thing crop top for 60k”.

