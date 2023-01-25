Video: Please stop falling for all this- Phyna pleads after Hackers cloned her email account, defraud fans
- Phyna explained that she will never demand money from anybody, and she advised fans not to send anything to any person claiming to be her.
- Phyna said it first started with fraudsters hacking into her account and demanding a huge sum of money.
BBNaija 2022 winner, Phyna has raised an alarm after hackers cloned her email account to defraud unsuspecting persons.
Phyna lamented about a series of unfortunate events related to cyber fraud which she suffered in recent weeks. Phyna said it first started with fraudsters hacking into her account and demanding a huge sum of money.
The reality TV star said that she learnt some unknown persons cloned her email and asked for money from fans. Phyna explained that she will never demand money from anybody, and she advised fans not to send anything to any person claiming to be her.
She said a colleague also informed her that a friend experienced similar challenge at the hands of scammers that collected N2million from her.
In a series of tweets, hours ago on January 24, the BBNaija star wrote:
“A lot is going on already first my account was hacked and a urge some of money was demanded, that one pass later an ex BBN Hm called me that somebody as been scamming her friend and has collected over 2m, that one pass.
Yesterday it got to my notice that my email was cloned or a similar one was opened I don’t know how it’s done. Please stop falling for all this, me phyna will never ask anybody for money, stop sending money to people.
Lazy ass people seating in their house and scamming d innocent. It is pure wickedness. please STOP IT. Phyna will never ask any fan to send her money stop sending your money to people you don’t know in the name of phyna pleassssseeeeee.”