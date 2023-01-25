Video: Please stop falling for all this- Phyna pleads after Hackers cloned her email account, defraud fans

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Phyna explained that she will never demand money from anybody, and she advised fans not to send anything to any person claiming to be her.

Phyna said it first started with fraudsters hacking into her account and demanding a huge sum of money.

BBNaija 2022 winner, Phyna has raised an alarm after hackers cloned her email account to defraud unsuspecting persons.

Phyna lamented about a series of unfortunate events related to cyber fraud which she suffered in recent weeks. Phyna said it first started with fraudsters hacking into her account and demanding a huge sum of money.

The reality TV star said that she learnt some unknown persons cloned her email and asked for money from fans. Phyna explained that she will never demand money from anybody, and she advised fans not to send anything to any person claiming to be her.

She said a colleague also informed her that a friend experienced similar challenge at the hands of scammers that collected N2million from her.

In a series of tweets, hours ago on January 24, the BBNaija star wrote: