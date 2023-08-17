Video: “Please Stop Doing Drugs, It’s Not Good for Your Well-Being” – Reactions as Naira Marley Joins NDLEA Campaign Against Drug Abuse

Naira Marley, popular nigerian rapper, has joined the NDLEA campaign against drug abuse, advising his followers, Marlians, and Nigerians to cease using drugs.

On August 17, the rapper and paid a visit to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Chairman Buba Marwa at their headquarters.

During his visit, the “Soapy” singer expressed his support for the agency’s anti-drug campaign among the general public.

In a video in which he expressed his support, he was seen advising Nigerians to avoid inappropriate drug usage due to the adverse repercussions on the body.

Watch video below …

Stop doing drugs. It’s not good for your wellbeing- Naira Marley says as he joins NDLEA’s campaign against substance abuse. The singer visited the NDLEA chairman, Buba Marwa, at the agency’s headquarters today August 17 where he declared his support for the war against drug abuse pic.twitter.com/wpsCe24r52 — Gistlovers.blog1 (@Gistloversblog1) August 17, 2023

Reacting to the post;

Irishpresh wrote: “What an irony, in this life just have money. The rich gets away from crime but a poor man is finished. Is it not this same people that killed a child in Asaba during their illegal arrest. Now a chronic drug user is now advocating”

cy_cruise wrote: “Coming from someone who is most likely high on drug as the time of conveying this message. NDLEA de play”

official_sparkle_ remarked: “This only shows that NDLEA chairman himself dey smoke igbo because wif is this”

tycarter__ said: “Dem no write the script well “

nazyswanky asked: “Is this playing”

classypetr noted: “Drug himself campaigning against drugs Nigeria na funny country”

4tuneomg advised: “Get the message, forget the messenger.”

dynamic_homesfurnitures reacted: “Check his pocket lighter Dey dere”