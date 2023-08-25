Video: “Please Return My 2,800 With Interest” Speed Darlington Calls Out Lady Following Failure To Visit Despite Sending Her Transport Fare

Speedy Darlington has called out a lady for failing to visit him after send her 2800 for transport.

Singer Speedy Darlington has a history of making it to the trends table, and this time he’s back for an unexpected reason.

Speedy Darlington is dragging a lady named Blessing Victoria Nwachukwu after she failed to show up to his house after he sent her transportation money.

He can be heard yelling out the girl’s name and threatening her to return the $2000 transport he provided her in the footage, which has now gone viral.

“Return my 2800 transport which is now 3100 because of interest”

He also shared a photo of the girl plus their WhatsApp chat.

Speedy Darlington is also seen requesting for his money in the WhatsApp chat as the girl promised to pay it back to him immediately if he removes her face from his page which he conceded to.

Speed Darlington Aka akpi is dragging one miss Blessing Victoria Nwachukwu, because he sent her transport money (2800) to come and sleep with him😂😂😂 and The girl hasn’t come in 24hrs😂😂😂😂 akpi said the money is now 3k, God abeg😂😂😂😂🤲 he attached proof of payment at the… pic.twitter.com/dS3ALQvfwE — Petty (@Pettybigbaby) August 24, 2023

