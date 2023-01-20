Video: “Please manage these ones”-Tunde Ednut writes as he marks 37th birthday in style

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popular blogger, Tunde Ednut is celebrating his 37th birthday today, January 20th, 2023.

The famous blogger took to his Instagram page to share throwback photos of him, while noting that he isn’t the type to take new pictures.

According to him, he doesn’t take pictures often, so his fans should bear with him.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MEEEEEEE!!! I don’t take pictures often lol… So please manage these ones I can find lol… Thank you all”.

The likes of Biodun Okeowo, Doris Simeon, Poco Lee, Diiadem took to his comment section to drop their birthday wishes.

Diiadem wrote, “Happy birthday King Tunde

Biodun Okeowo wrote, “Happy Birthday to you..wish you longevity of life

Slim Brown wrote, “Na the last slide we go use do poster for today town hall. Happy birthday king

Doris Simeon wrote, “Happy birthday big man

Poco Lee wrote, “Bigger blessings