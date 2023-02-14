Video: Phyna reacts as netizens troll her for revealing she once dated yahoo boy

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BBNaija season 7 winner, Phyna has reacted to online bashing by netizens after she revealed that she once dated a yahoo boy.

Recall that she had earlier stated in a podcast that she was once in a relationship with a Yahoo boy who never gave her a dime.

She had revealed this while explaining that the toughest moments in her past were during times when she was in a relationship.

However, netizens have bashed her for divulging such information publicly.

Following this, Phyna has said that that people enjoy misunderstanding and twisting her words to suit their own narrative despite the fact that they haven’t seen the full video.

In her words:

“It has come to my notice that everybody loves misunderstanding and twisting my words without having to hear or see a full video.

You know what keep your heads real high because una go twist and misunderstand tire

We gather dey

Happy Valentine’s Day my die hard fans”

