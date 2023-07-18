Video: Phyna dragged over insensitive comment about Augusta Osedion, who was murdered by her boyfriend

Josephine Otabor, commonly known as Phyna, the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7, has been heavily criticized on social media for an insensitive post about Augusta Osedion’s death.

Following the death of Instagram star Augusta Osedion by her lover Benjamin Best, alias Killaboi, social media has been buzzing.

Killaboi, a 26-year-old who claimed to be a blockchain developer and bitcoin merchant, admitted to the alleged crime on his Instagram Story.Reacting to the news, Phyna took to her Snapchat and wrote:

“So them dey kill each other for this relationship thing, God abeg ooo.”

She further advised young ladies to be weary of the kind of guys they date.

”shine ye eye.. my gender shine your eye oh, shine it, nor be to dey slay and speak big big grammer, are you smart? Are you intelligent, i don drop my 2cent.. rip to the dead,” she wrote

Phyna’s comment however didn’t go well with a lot of online users as many took to the comment section to show their displeasure.

Recently, Phyna had revealed that at age 3, she was already working in a restaurant and serving men

Phyna disclosed that at the tender age of 3, she started serving at the restaurant of one of her aunties whom she was living with at the time.

Phyna, on the latest episode of The Nancy Isime Show, alongside her colleague, Hermes, said her dad took her to live with his elder sister in Auchi when she was three years old.

According to her, she had to pause her education at JSS3 after her dad had a terrible accident and she went to stay with him in the hospital for two years. In her words..