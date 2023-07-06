ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Phyna Breaks Silence With Cryptic Post After Being Slammed With N100M Lawsuit By Chichi

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 344 1 minute read

Fresh strike looms as Nigerian doctors issue two weeks ultimatum

Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, also known as Phyna, has broken her silence after her colleague, Chichi, hit her with a N100 million lawsuit.

In an episode of BBNaija Reunion, Phyna said that Chichi is much older than she claimed, and that she is older than almost all of the BBN Season 7 mates.

The Reality TV personality also claimed that Chichi abandoned her children in Benin, which resulted in one of them dying.

Phyna claimed on Snapchat that ChiChi did her liposuction for N3.5 million and then poisoned her buddy in Cyprus out of jealously before returning to Nigeria.

Just recently, Chichi, in a lawsuit sighted online, through her solicitor, described Phyna’s allegation as untrue, slanderous, and malicious to her brand.

She demanded a public apology from Phyna, a hundred million Naira compensation, and her colleague should desist from making further libellous statements about her.

Notwithstanding, Phyna took to her Instagram page where she posted a series of dazzling photos alongside an intriguing caption.

She wrote:

“Even the stars are jealous of the sparkles.”

See the post below:

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

“The Same Girl With Different Mindset”- Regina Nwoko Says As She Steps Out With Her Hubby (Photos)

21 mins ago

Singer Timi Dakolo Celebrates His Lovely Wife, Says She Is A Super Hero (Pictures)

31 mins ago

Video: “I’ll always be your loyal fan” – Olamide tells Lojay after paying for his music video

2 hours ago

Video: Kanayo O. Kanayo prays for his son set to study in America

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button