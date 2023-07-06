Video: Phyna Breaks Silence With Cryptic Post After Being Slammed With N100M Lawsuit By Chichi

Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, also known as Phyna, has broken her silence after her colleague, Chichi, hit her with a N100 million lawsuit.

In an episode of BBNaija Reunion, Phyna said that Chichi is much older than she claimed, and that she is older than almost all of the BBN Season 7 mates.

The Reality TV personality also claimed that Chichi abandoned her children in Benin, which resulted in one of them dying.

Phyna claimed on Snapchat that ChiChi did her liposuction for N3.5 million and then poisoned her buddy in Cyprus out of jealously before returning to Nigeria.

Just recently, Chichi, in a lawsuit sighted online, through her solicitor, described Phyna’s allegation as untrue, slanderous, and malicious to her brand.

She demanded a public apology from Phyna, a hundred million Naira compensation, and her colleague should desist from making further libellous statements about her.

Notwithstanding, Phyna took to her Instagram page where she posted a series of dazzling photos alongside an intriguing caption.

She wrote:

“Even the stars are jealous of the sparkles.”

See the post below: